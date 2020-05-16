|
Dorothy Chandler
Alexander - Dorothy Bullman Chandler, 79, entered Heaven's gates on May 15, 2020 at her residence in Alexander, NC. She was a native of Madison County, daughter to the late A. Jackie Bullman and Polly Chandler Bullman, but has been a resident of Buncombe County since 1952. She attended Mt. View Baptist Church growing up. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by siblings, Pauline Chandler, Claude Bullman, Evelyn Gosnell, Joe, and Andrew Bullman.
Dorothy will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 20 years, James Frank Chandler. She will also be remembered by sisters, Mary Norton, and Christine Jackson (Ray); stepson David Chandler (Marie); grandson, Marlowe Chandler; step-grandson, Jonathan Deleonardo (fiancé Sasha); great granddaughter, Grace Olsen; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at 2pm Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Bullman Family Cemetery. Rev. Mark Bullman will officiate, and nephews will serve as pallbearers.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Bullman Family Cemetery fund.
Dorothy loved growing her dahlias, gardening, and canning. Her happiest memories were spent tending to her white-faced cattle. Her nieces and nephews have so many fond memories on the farm with her. She is in our hearts forever.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 16 to May 17, 2020