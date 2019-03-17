|
Dorothy "Dot" Craver Baker
Black Mountain - Dorothy "Dot" Mae Craver Baker, 95, died peacefully at Keever Solace Center on March 8, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Theodore "Ted" Baker.
Dot retired from the American Red Cross in 1985. Possessing a knack for connecting with children, Dot also worked as a preschool teacher. During that time she penned "The Popcorn Song" and played the piano, having a life-long love of many varieties of music. Other interests included playing cards, camping in the early years, working jumbles, and eagerly waiting for the Sunday Paper to read the cartoons. Most important to her was spending time with family.
The last 18 years she resided at Highland Farms in Black Mountain, NC, where she met many treasured friends. She involved herself fully in community living holding many volunteer jobs, playing dominoes, and enjoying lively conversations with friends at the lunch table.
She is survived by son, Robert "Bob" Baker and wife Judy, of Georgia; daughter, Paula Czarnowsky and husband Rick, of Virginia; daughter, Donna Oliver and husband Lee, of Swannanoa, NC. She had seven cherished grandchildren: Jenny, Dennis, Paul, Kevin, Eric, Kelsey, Nathan and their spouses, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Services will be private and held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross or Burgundy Farm Country Day School in Alexandria Virginia.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 17, 2019