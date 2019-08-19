Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Dorothy Eatmon Siler Obituary
Dorothy Eatmon Siler

Candler - Dorothy Eatmon Siler, 80, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019.

A native of Mars Hill, NC, Dorothy was a daughter of the late Clyde Eatmon and Alice Chandler Eatmon.

Mrs. Siler worked alongside her husband, Buddy, at Siler Lock Co., creating the world-famous Siler flintlock. She was also a longtime member of Oak Forest Presbyterian Church. Everyone who knew her loved her and she will be missed.

Mrs. Siler is survived by her husband of 52 years, Clifton Eugene "Buddy" Siler; brother, Boyd Eatmon and wife Maxine; nephew, Mark Eatmon and wife Vickie; great-nephew, Max Eatmon; sister-in-law, Betty Siler Hintz and husband Willard; niece, Beth Stahl and husband Jim; great-nieces, Andrea Bowers and husband Sean, and Elizabeth Stahl and fiancé Max Eason; and many other family members and friends.

The graveside service for Mrs. Siler will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at Oak Forest Presbyterian Church. A memorial service will follow in the church at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Anne Morgan will officiate.

Her family will receive friends following the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oak Forest Presbyterian Church, 880 Sand Hill Rd., Asheville, NC 28806.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 19, 2019
