Dorothy "Dot" Greenlee Jones
Black Mountain - Dorothy "Dot" Greenlee Jones, 90, of Black Mountain, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019.
A native of Black Mountain, Dot was born December 13, 1928 to the late James H. and Florence Stepp Greenlee. Upon graduation, Dot worked in Washington, DC. After retirement, she moved to Atlanta, GA and later moved back home to Black Mountain. She enjoyed volunteering in Black Mountain and was a member of Mills Chapel Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Johannah Durham, Erlene Hamilton, Elizabeth Harper, Margaret Clinkscales, and Fannie Carney; and brother, James Greenlee.
Dot is survived by her daughter, Pat Jones; sisters, Precious Hill and Pansy Hooper; brother, Ralph Greenlee (Betty); uncle, Hubert Logan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday, May 10, 2019 from 12:00 to 1:00 pm at Mills Chapel Baptist Church with a Celebration of Life Service immediately following with Rev. Bobby Hill, Jr. and Rev. Kenneth Baldwin officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the original Thomas Chapel AME Zion Church Restoration Corporation located on Cragmont Road, PO Box 895, Black Mountain, NC 28711.
Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 8, 2019