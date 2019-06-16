Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church
Visitation
Following Services
the fellowship hall
Dorothy Jean Brooks "Dot" Holladay

Dorothy "Dot" Jean Brooks Holladay

Asheville - Dorothy "Dot" Jean Brooks Holladay, age 91, of Asheville, died Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Dot was born July 3, 1927 in Charlotte, NC to the late Davidson and Neely Jordan Brooks. She had lived in Asheville since 1971 and was a member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church since 1972.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Jerry Boggess Holladay, who died in 2009; infant brother, Neville; sister, Wilma who died as a child; and her beloved sister, Hazel.

Dorothy is survived by her four children, daughters, Rebecca Marie Brassard of Pinehurst, NC, Julia K. Holladay of Asheville, and sons, Jerry Wayne Holladay and wife Sabra of Decatur, GA, and Steven Brooks Holladay and wife Nina of Asheville. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Her memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church.

The family will greet friends following the service in the fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ABCCM, 20 Twentieth Street, Asheville, NC 28806 or Manna Food Bank, 627 Swannanoa River Road, Asheville, NC 28805-2445.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 16, 2019
