Dorothy Jean (Morgan) Gantt
Asheville - She was born January 10, 1919 in New Smyrna (now New Smyrna Beach), FL, the daughter of Hubert Lee Morgan (Sr) and Carrie Lee Saunders Hollar. She died Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Mission Hospital, Asheville, at the age of 101.
A retired retail salesperson, Mrs. Gantt had been a resident of Asheville most of her life. She and Joseph Frederick Gantt (Sr.) were married in Montgomery, AL on July 13, 1941, and he preceded her in death on March 11, 1994.
Mrs. Gantt graduated from Lee H. Edwards High School (now Asheville High School) in 1936. After her marriage, she and Fred lived in GA, CA, AL, SC and IL before relocating to Asheville in 1959.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Gantt was preceded in death by her parents; two half-brothers, Emerson Calvin Hollar, Richard Lee Hollar; and four half-sisters, Carrie Mae Hollar Underwood, Mary Elizabeth Hollar Swain, Evelyn Louise Hollar, and Nellie Love Hollar Olson.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Jean Gantt Magruder (Ellison), son, Joseph Frederick Gantt, Jr. (Gwendolynn), and daughter, Mary Frances Gantt (Robert Gach), six grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made out to .
Burial was held at 4:30 pm Monday at Green Hills Cemetery in Asheville.
