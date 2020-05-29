Dorothy Jean "Jeannie" Meece Marriott
Fletcher - Dorothy Jean "Jeannie" Meece Marriott of Fletcher passed away and went to be with her Heavenly Father on April 17, 2020.
She was born in Hendersonville on Nov. 1, 1934 to the late Roy Meece and Lillian Marlowe Meece. She was married to Don W. Marriott and moved to Odgen, Utah and lived 49 years there before moving back to NC.
Jeannie was a kind, generous person and loved life. She was owner and operator of The Ritzi Boutique in Ogden for 40 years.
She is survived by one sister, Nanci Garren, of Mills River. She also has 22 nieces and nephews and a special cousin, Lois Davis. She was preceded in death by six brothers: Kermit, Arvel, Boyce, David, J.P., and Eric, and one sister, Eithel O'Kelly.
A private memorial service will be held at a future date to celebrate her life.
Memorial contributions may be made to Manna Foodbank.
To sign the guest register online, please go to www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Fletcher - Dorothy Jean "Jeannie" Meece Marriott of Fletcher passed away and went to be with her Heavenly Father on April 17, 2020.
She was born in Hendersonville on Nov. 1, 1934 to the late Roy Meece and Lillian Marlowe Meece. She was married to Don W. Marriott and moved to Odgen, Utah and lived 49 years there before moving back to NC.
Jeannie was a kind, generous person and loved life. She was owner and operator of The Ritzi Boutique in Ogden for 40 years.
She is survived by one sister, Nanci Garren, of Mills River. She also has 22 nieces and nephews and a special cousin, Lois Davis. She was preceded in death by six brothers: Kermit, Arvel, Boyce, David, J.P., and Eric, and one sister, Eithel O'Kelly.
A private memorial service will be held at a future date to celebrate her life.
Memorial contributions may be made to Manna Foodbank.
To sign the guest register online, please go to www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from May 29 to May 31, 2020.