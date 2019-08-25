|
Dorothy Mae Burton
Asheville - Dorothy Mae Burton, 88, of Asheville, NC died peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 after her battle with cancer. She was born in Fort Collins, Colorado and lived in Madison and Buncombe County.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Howard Burton Jr.; parents Dewey and Vera Rice; and sister Bernice Hensley. She is survived by her sister Loretta Anderson of Hendersonville, NC; two nieces; one nephew; three great nieces; one great nephew; and two brothers-in-law.
She spent 50 years in retail and was always helping others. She was an avid hiker. Dorothy was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in West Asheville where she enjoyed ushering.
She will be remembered by her positive attitude, even in her illness. Her request of having no services will be honored by her family.
Arrangements for Mrs. Burton are in the care of Shuler Funeral Home of Hendersonville, NC.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 25, 2019