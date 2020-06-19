Dorothy Marie Henderson Davis
Dorothy Marie Henderson Davis

Asheville - Dorothy Marie Henderson Davis, 95, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Pisgah Manor Health Care Center.

A native of Del Rio, TN, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Elbert Conley and Evelyn Shetley Henderson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Fred Randolph Davis, Sr.

Mrs. Davis is survived by her sons, Fred R. Davis, Jr. and Michael C. Davis; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and four-great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, June 22, at 2:00 p.m. at the Groce Funeral Home chapel on Patton Ave. The Revs. Austin Watts and Danny Rhinehart will officiate. Attendance is limited to 50 individuals and a mask/facial covering is required.

Burial will follow at Piney Mountain United Methodist Church Cemetery. Her grandson, Rev. Chris Davis will officiate the committal service.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
