Dorothy McCurry Edwards
Alexander - Dorothy McCurry Edwards, age 90, of Alexander died Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Mrs. Edwards was born April 13, 1930 in Buncombe County to the late Mac Burney and Mary Frances Garrison McCurry. She had lived all of her life in Buncombe County and retired from Square D in 1995 after 19 years of service. Dorothy attended Crossroads Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Doyle Albert Edwards who died July 24, 2020; sisters, Beatrice Edwards, Frances Redmon, Emily Tomberlin and Wilma Carver and brother, Wendell McCurry and twin brother, Donald McCurry.
Surviving are her son, Dean Edwards and wife Deborah; grandson, Chad Edwards and wife Missy; great grandchildren, Mishayla Edwards and Mileah Edwards and special niece, Brenda Pike.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home. Reverends Mike Freeman, Paul Sluder and Howard Self will officiate. Burial will be in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, Asheville.
Mrs. Edwards will be available for viewing Monday between 10:00 am and 12:00 noon, the family will not be present. The family will greet friends from 1:00 to 2:00 pm Monday prior to the funeral.
Flowers are acceptable or memorials may be made to WNC Bridge Foundation PO Box 25338, Asheville, NC 28813.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Edwards' obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com
.