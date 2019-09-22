Services
Wells Funeral Homes
296 West Main Street
Waynesville, NC 28786
(828) 456-3535
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Fines Creek Memorial Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Fines Creek Memorial Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy McGaha
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy McGaha

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy McGaha Obituary
Dorothy McGaha

Hot Springs - Hot Springs, Dorothy Lucille Rathbone McGaha, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Fines Creek Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to Spicewood Cottage's, Activities Fund, 67 Loving Way, Clyde, NC 28721.

"Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now