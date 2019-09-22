|
|
Dorothy McGaha
Hot Springs - Hot Springs, Dorothy Lucille Rathbone McGaha, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Fines Creek Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to Spicewood Cottage's, Activities Fund, 67 Loving Way, Clyde, NC 28721.
"Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 22, 2019