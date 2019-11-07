|
|
Dorothy Nell Vance Gilreath Holt
Candler - Dorothy Nell Vance Gilreath Holt, 97, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Pisgah Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a long, fruitful life.
A native of Buncombe County, Dorothy was the daughter of the late William L. Vance and Etta Matthews Vance. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Frank L. Gilreath, Jr. (1955) and Francis S. (Bud) Holt (1996), her brother, William L. Vance, Jr., her sister, Louise Vance Swilling, and her great-granddaughter, Austen Rose Gilreath.
She is survived by her daughters, Trudy Gilreath Coble (Henry), Debra Gilreath Howard (Greg), and Kimberly Holt Dawson (Mike); her son, Frank L. Gilreath, III (Alison); seven grandchildren, Lori Coble Heatherly (Steve), David Henry Coble (Amanda), Evan Michael Gilreath (Monica), Spencer Rae Gilreath (Joe), Courtney Steele Howard, Matthew Holt Dawson (Erin) and Katelyn Dawson Sorrells (Travis); and eleven great-grandchcildren. She is also survived by her dear nieces, Judy Vance Garren, Nancy Swilling Redmon (Mike), and her loving nephew, William H. Swilling.
Although Dot experienced many difficult times in her life that required untold sacrifices, she embraced life with a positive attitude, a smile on her lips, and an infectious laugh. She instilled in her family that optimistic spirit which has served all of them well. Dot was a creative woman of many talents. She was an excellent seamstress and loved working with needlepoint, cross stitch, and knitting. Her family is blessed with many examples of her giftedness which will be treasures to them. She was intricately involved in the lives of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who lovingly referred to her as "Granny Dot".
She retired from American Enka Corporation/BASF Corporation after over 30 years. She was a devout Christian and a member of Lake Hills Church at the time of her death.
Her Celebration of Life Service will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home with her family conducting her service.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. Sunday prior to the service which will follow at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be at Green Hills Cemetery subsequent to the service.
Her family wishes to thank the staff of Pisgah Villas, Pisgah Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and CarePartners Hospice for the love and care they provided to Dot.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a in memory of Dorothy.
To leave a message of condolence or to share a memory with the family, please visit Dorothy's obituary page at www.GroceFuneralome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019