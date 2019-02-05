|
Dorothy Ray Coone
Mars Hill - Dorothy Jean Coone was called to join our Lord on January 30, 2019. She passed peacefully at Madison Health and Rehabilitation Center. Dorothy was born January 19, 1933 to the late John and Augusta Ray of Mars Hill. She was also preceded in death by her husband, L.D. Coone; sons, Lawrence and Ronald Coone and sister, Christina Ray Rucker.
Dorothy was an Alumna of the Mars Hill Rosenwald School and member of the Friends Group and the History Committee. She moved to Portsmouth, VA for 30 years. After retiring from Nations Bank, she returned to Mars Hill. She continued her service at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, where she was reared and raised as a young child. She was devoted member where she served as Deaconess, Usher and Choir member.
Dorothy is survived by a very close and loving sister, Charity Ray of Mars Hill; nieces, nephews, cousins, a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren of Virginia, Maryland and Tennessee and very close and trusted friends, Flora Barnette and Richard Dillingham.
A funeral service will be held 2:30pm Wednesday, February 6. 2019, at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor William Hamilton will officiate. The burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1-2:30pm prior to the service.
We will all miss Dorothy's smiling face and her willingness to help you if she could. She would always say, "Don't worry it'll be alright, pray about it." We were blessed with that beautiful smile. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin and neighbor but most of all a great friend.
"Rest in peace Dorothy, we love you."
The family would like to thank the staff of Madison Health and Rehabilitation Center for their compassion and kindness to Dorothy during her stay.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 5, 2019