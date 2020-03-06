Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
3:00 PM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC
Dorothy "Dot" Roberts Obituary
Candler - Dorothy Louise "Dot" West Roberts, 74, went to be with the Lord Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals.

Mrs. Roberts was a native of Henderson County and had resided in Buncombe County since 1967, and was a 1963 graduate of West Henderson High School. She was a daughter of the late Blank W. West and Mintie Fowler West.

She was employed with American Enka/BASF for over 30 years where she served as Supervisor. She later worked at CCI, Burke Mills, and retired from CarePartners in 2010 following 10 years of service.

Surviving are her husband, Carl Jackie "Jack" Roberts, whom she married December 31, 1967.

A time of reflection and visitation will be held 3 PM Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Asheville Humane Society, 14 Forever Friend Lane, Asheville, NC 28806 or www.ashevillehumane.org

To sign Mrs. Roberts' guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
