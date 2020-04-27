Services
Dorothy Swett McGowan

Dorothy Swett McGowan Obituary
Dorothy Swett McGowan

Mars Hill - Dorothy Diane Swett McGowan, age 71, of Pitchfork Lane, passed away at her residence, Sunday, April 26, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy Swett.

She is survived by her husband, Richard "Dick" McGowan; beloved stepchildren; Erin McDonough of N.H., Lauren Lewis of VA., Jill Oechler of WI., and Kristin Ishac of MA; brothers, Charles Swett of MA and Fred Swett of Asheville.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
