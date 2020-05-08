Services
Doster B. Brock Jr.


1930 - 2020
Asheville - Doster B. Brock, Jr. went home to be with the Lord on May 6, 2020. Mr. Brock was born on April 21, 1930 in Goldsboro, NC. Mr. Brock was the son of the late Doster B. Brock, Sr. and Clyde L. Brock. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife Dorothy Smart Brock, and brothers Jimmy Brock and Bobby Brock. He is survived by his sister Hilda Royal, son Sidney Brock (Angie), daughter Kathy Weishuhn (Stephen), son Paul Brock (Amy), nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A memorial service and celebration of life is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to organizations providing current pandemic support.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 8 to May 10, 2020
