Doug Fortune
Black Mountain - Doug Fortune, 68, of Black Mountain, passed away January 22, 2020.
Doug was born October 11, 1951 in Mecklenburg County. He owned and operated Doug Fortune Landscaping since 1973.
Doug was preceded in death by his grandparents, By and Sudie Fortune.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Deena Fortune; sons, Chris Fortune, Shane (Debra) Fortune, and Brent Fortune; grandsons, Haden, Tanner and Maddox Fortune; and special friends, Ryan Parker, Caleb Matthew and Brent Hayner.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00pm at Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services.
A Celebration of Life Service will be Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 1:00pm at Stone Mountain Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Matthews, Rev. Robert "Bud" Sheets, and Rev. Ed Robertson officiating. Burial will follow in Dalton-Fortune Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Haden Fortune, Tanner Fortune, Ryan Parker, and Caleb Matthews. Honorary pallbearers will be Gerald Vess, Darrell Shirlen and Brent Hayner.
Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020