Douglas Alexander Freeman
- - February 6, 1971—March 7, 2019
Last Thursday, the world got a little less sweet. Douglas Freeman unexpectedly left this earth, leaving behind the love of his life and partner in all things, Bradshaw Orrell. Douglas left legions of two-legged and four-legged friends, including people he and Bradshaw met on their many adventures. Douglas never met a stranger. He lit up every room and brought people to tears of laughter with his one of a kind stories and his pitch-perfect accents, lovingly mimicking an old friend from Brooklyn, a new friend from India, or favorite lines from a song or movie. If Douglas, with so many talents and passions—from horses to dogs, to painting, to interior design and more— could be summed up in one phrase, it would be: the sweetest man ever.
Douglas and Bradshaw met in an Italian class at University of North Carolina, Greensboro in 1990, where they became inseparable, and each other's muse. After UNCG, they headed to Savannah College of Art and Design, where Douglas' artistic talent blossomed. The couple then set off on a life of creativity, bringing beauty and love to people, homes, furniture showrooms, hotels and restaurants around the country. In Washington, D.C., Douglas began painting large-scale gestural landscapes. Exploding in popularity, his paintings grace some of the country's most beautiful homes.
Douglas was born to Marilyn Badget Freeman and Robert Alexander Freeman III on February 6, 1971 in Asheville, North Carolina. His first passion in life was riding horses. As an incredibly accomplished Three-Day Eventer, Douglas would jump five-foot fences at great speed, then elegantly switch gears to the Dressage portion of the competition, winning awards in an exacting form of riding requiring infinite grace.
Douglas is survived by his lifelong partner and great love, Bradshaw Orrell, his mother and father, Marilyn and Bob Freeman, his brother, Brad Freeman (Cassie), sister-in-law, Kerrie Orrell (John Ellison), as well as his beloved dogs, Trudy and Gardner. He was the favorite uncle to his four nephews and one niece, Chase Freeman, Sully Freeman, Selena Drees, Zane Drees and Jonas Drees.
A service honoring Douglas will be held Tuesday, March 12th at 2pm at Holy Trinity Church in Greensboro. Bradshaw and family invite everyone to a celebration of Douglas' life at the home of Kerrie and John Ellison, 1001 Country Club Drive immediately after the service until six-thirty pm.
To honor Douglas, gather your loved ones, make a vodka and soda, trade your most fun Douglas stories, try on a new accent, and hug your dogs close.
In honor of Douglas, Bradshaw has set up a fund to support young artists. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Douglas A. Freeman Artist Fund, Care of The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, 330 South Greene Street, Suite 100, Greensboro, N.C 27401. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm chapel is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 11, 2019