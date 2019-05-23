Services
Click Funeral Home & Cremations Tellico Village Chapel
145 Chota Ctr
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6767
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Swayngim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Candler Swayngim

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Douglas Candler Swayngim Obituary
Douglas Candler Swayngim

Loudon - Douglas Candler Swayngim, 50, passed away May 4, 2019 in Loudon, Tennessee.

Doug grew up in Candler and graduated from Enka High School and Western Carolina University. He worked for a number of years in Quality Control at Sonopress in Weaverville where he met and later married his love -- Cynthia "Cindy" Marie Riester. In recent years, Doug worked as Design Technician for Sea Ray Boats in Tennessee. He excelled as a carpenter and furniture maker, and for a number of years played guitar and sang with the "Doghouse Bluegrass Band" entertaining groups throughout Buncombe County. Doug had great pride and admiration for Western Carolina University.

His parents, Bob and Mary Catherine "Kitty" Swayngim, wife Cindy Swayngim and brother Steve Swayngim, preceded Doug in death. He is survived by Sister-In-Law Chris Englert and Brothers-In-Law Steve Englert and Charlie Riester, nephew Josh and niece Rebecca Swayngim, Aunt Mimi and Uncle Marvin Cole, and several loving cousins.

Special thanks are expressed for a group of over fifty friends, relatives, and neighbor butterfly angels who gave love, time and care to Doug during his battle with cancer. Cindy's sister Chris "Sis" Englert from Texas, niece Megan Englert Cole and family from Georgia, and Andy Taylor from Candler were particularly diligent in organizing and seeing to Doug's needs.

At Doug's request, a private memorial service was held on May 11.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now