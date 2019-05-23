|
Douglas Candler Swayngim
Loudon - Douglas Candler Swayngim, 50, passed away May 4, 2019 in Loudon, Tennessee.
Doug grew up in Candler and graduated from Enka High School and Western Carolina University. He worked for a number of years in Quality Control at Sonopress in Weaverville where he met and later married his love -- Cynthia "Cindy" Marie Riester. In recent years, Doug worked as Design Technician for Sea Ray Boats in Tennessee. He excelled as a carpenter and furniture maker, and for a number of years played guitar and sang with the "Doghouse Bluegrass Band" entertaining groups throughout Buncombe County. Doug had great pride and admiration for Western Carolina University.
His parents, Bob and Mary Catherine "Kitty" Swayngim, wife Cindy Swayngim and brother Steve Swayngim, preceded Doug in death. He is survived by Sister-In-Law Chris Englert and Brothers-In-Law Steve Englert and Charlie Riester, nephew Josh and niece Rebecca Swayngim, Aunt Mimi and Uncle Marvin Cole, and several loving cousins.
Special thanks are expressed for a group of over fifty friends, relatives, and neighbor butterfly angels who gave love, time and care to Doug during his battle with cancer. Cindy's sister Chris "Sis" Englert from Texas, niece Megan Englert Cole and family from Georgia, and Andy Taylor from Candler were particularly diligent in organizing and seeing to Doug's needs.
At Doug's request, a private memorial service was held on May 11.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 23, 2019