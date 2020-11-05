1/1
Douglas J. Taylor
Douglas J. Taylor

Douglas J. Taylor, age 64, of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Elwood Health and Living with his sister at his side following an extended illness. He was born in Asheville, North Carolina on December 13, 1955, to the late Jack H. Taylor and Joan Taylor.

After high school Doug honorably served our country in the United States Army. While living in Asheville, Doug owned and operated AA Arrow Septic Service for many years. Doug was a umpire and player for many years in the Asheville Softball League. He attended Glory Tabernacle Church in Asheville. Doug was a member of the Elwood V.F.W Post 5782 and the Louis Monroe American Legion Post 53 in Elwood. He loved to play bingo and listen to Michael Jackson. Doug will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.

Doug is survived by his children, Teia Taylor, Jeremy Taylor, Michael Taylor, and Gabe Taylor; grandchildren, Alana Taylor, Isaac Taylor, and Charlie Taylor; special grandchildren, Ellie Hunsberger, and Morgan Scott; two sisters, Robin Taylor, and Debbie (husband Stuart) Pressley; special sisters/brothers, Patty/Keith Kadera, Kim Dever Call, and Michael Swink; and many "home girls" at Elwood Health and Living. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Joan Taylor.

A Celebration of Doug's life will be at 3:00 pm Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Elwood V.F.W. 317 South 18th Street Elwood, IN 46036.

The family requests that individuals attending the celebration of life wear Orange which was Doug's favorite color.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
