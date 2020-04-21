|
Douglas Lee Hurst
In loving memory of Douglas Lee Hurst whom went home to be with the Lord Almighty on 2-29-20. Douglas loved the outdoors and was always hunting or fishing. He is preceded in Death by his Biological Father Robert Lee Hurst and his Grandparents the late Dallas Lee Riddle and Chloe Rogers Riddle whom he couldn't wait to be reunited with. Survived are his "Mama" Joan Raby and his "Pap" Bobby Raby, his Sisters Pamela Dailey and Erika Freeman and a brother Kevin Raby. Along with numerous Nieces and Nephews and Aunts, Uncles and cousins he also had several great- nieces and nephews. Douglas was loved by so many friends and family. He will be missed Always...
