Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Hurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Lee Hurst

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Lee Hurst Obituary
Douglas Lee Hurst

In loving memory of Douglas Lee Hurst whom went home to be with the Lord Almighty on 2-29-20. Douglas loved the outdoors and was always hunting or fishing. He is preceded in Death by his Biological Father Robert Lee Hurst and his Grandparents the late Dallas Lee Riddle and Chloe Rogers Riddle whom he couldn't wait to be reunited with. Survived are his "Mama" Joan Raby and his "Pap" Bobby Raby, his Sisters Pamela Dailey and Erika Freeman and a brother Kevin Raby. Along with numerous Nieces and Nephews and Aunts, Uncles and cousins he also had several great- nieces and nephews. Douglas was loved by so many friends and family. He will be missed Always...
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -