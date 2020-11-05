Douglas Martin
Asheville - Douglas Dean Martin, 95, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals.
A native of McDowell County, Mr. Martin had resided most of his life in Buncombe County. He had worked for several years as an EMT and retired from Buncombe County in 1995. He was a US Navy veteran of World War II.
Mr. Martin was the son of Jacob L. and Zona Suttles Martin. He was also preceded in death by his sisters: Eloise Morgan, Marcelle Suttles, and Hughcelle Martin.
Surviving are his wife, Edna Jane Miller Martin; children: Allen Martin, Rodger Martin and Wanita Hightower; and grandchildren: Felicia Rumler, Colton Hightower, Candice Hightower, and Justin Martin.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 14 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home. Military funeral rites will be provided by the US Navy. Burial will occur in the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Livestreaming of Mr. Martin's memorial service, as well as an online guest register, will be available at www.andersrice.com
