1/1
Douglas Martin
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas Martin

Asheville - Douglas Dean Martin, 95, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals.

A native of McDowell County, Mr. Martin had resided most of his life in Buncombe County. He had worked for several years as an EMT and retired from Buncombe County in 1995. He was a US Navy veteran of World War II.

Mr. Martin was the son of Jacob L. and Zona Suttles Martin. He was also preceded in death by his sisters: Eloise Morgan, Marcelle Suttles, and Hughcelle Martin.

Surviving are his wife, Edna Jane Miller Martin; children: Allen Martin, Rodger Martin and Wanita Hightower; and grandchildren: Felicia Rumler, Colton Hightower, Candice Hightower, and Justin Martin.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 14 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home. Military funeral rites will be provided by the US Navy. Burial will occur in the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

Livestreaming of Mr. Martin's memorial service, as well as an online guest register, will be available at www.andersrice.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved