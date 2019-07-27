Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
Douglas Ramsey Obituary
Douglas Ramsey

Marshall - Douglas Eugene Ramsey, 91, of Marshall, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. A native of Madison County, Mr. Ramsey was the son of the late William Riley and Lillie Mae Gunter Ramsey. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Brenda; infant son, William; sisters, Betty, Catherine, Idabelle, Bonnie Mae, and Pearlie; and brothers, Junior and Anson.

Mr. Ramsey is survived by his daughter, Sherry Diane Ramsey; sons, Winfred Ramsey (Linda), Tim Ramsey (Sherry Ann), Kirk Ramsey, and Mark Ramsey (Tamera); twelve grandchildren; and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A time of visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service from 5-7 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 27, 2019
