Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Rest Haven Memorial Gardens
Fairmont, WV
Dove Anne Phillips


1941 - 2019
Dove Anne Phillips Obituary
Dove Anne Phillips

Asheville - Dove Anne Phillips, 77, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 7, 2019. A native of Fairmont, WV, she had resided in Buncombe County since 1999. She was the daughter of the late Harry S. Turner and Florence Cunningham Turner. She was also preceded in death by a niece, Terry Ann Turner, and a nephew, Peter Yost Turner, II.

Mrs. Phillips retired in 1998 from Consolidate Coal in Monongah, WV. She was a member of Montmorenci United Methodist Church as well as VFW Post #629 and Moose Lodge #9 both in Fairmont, WV.

Surviving are her sons: Tobin Phillips and wife Laura of Maiden, and Erik T. Phillips and wife Kathy of Candler; granddaughters: Amber Phillips, Amanda Goodson and husband Gene, Kaitlyn Thompson, and Kelsey Thompson; great-grandchildren: Hayden Ingle, Isabella Ingle, Ally Grace Goodson, and Kelly Faith Goodson; brother, Peter Yost Turner and wife Nancy of Morgantown, WV; and niece, Tracy Westerman.

Graveside services will be held at 1 PM Friday, April 12, 2019 at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, Fairmont, WV.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Montmorenci UMC, 89 Old Candler Town Rd, Candler, NC 28715.

To sign Mrs. Phillips' guestbook online, please go to "Memorials" at www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 10, 2019
