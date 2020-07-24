Doyle Albert Edwards
Alexander - Doyle Albert Edwards, age 93 died Friday, July 24, 2020.
Mr. Edwards was born June 3, 1927 in Buncombe County to the late Landon H. and Dorsey Johnson Edwards. Doyle formerly worked at Burlington Industries, Drexel Furniture and retired from Square D in 1989. He attended Crossroads Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Arthur, Lester, Kyle and Paul Edwards; sisters, Flossie Walker, Pearl Boyd, Margaret Meadows, Betty Jean Rice, and a half-sister Lillian Edwards.
Surviving is his wife of 71 years, Dorothy McCurry Edwards; son, Dean Edwards and wife Deborah; a grandson, Chad Edwards and wife Missy; great grandchildren, Mishayla Edwards and Mileah Edwards.
Mr. Edwards will be available for viewing on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be no formal visitation.
His funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Rev.'s Mike Freeman, Paul Sluder and Howard Self will officiate. Burial will be in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory.
Per the North Carolina Governor, masks are required in all public buildings.
Flowers are acceptable and appreciated. Memorials may be made to WNC Bridge Foundation, P. O. Box 25338, Asheville, NC 28813.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Edwards' obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com
.