1/1
Doyle B. Reeves
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doyle B. Reeves

Leicester - Doyle B. Reeves, 75, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Reeves was born November 28, 1944, in Wilmington, NC, but had lived in Leicester for most of his life. He was a son of the late Wayne Reeves and Althea Lowe Brooks and was raised by his grandparents, the late Burnette and Noty Reeves. He had worked for American Enka, Leicester Supply and Magnavox, and most recently at the WNC Farmers Market.

He is survived by his wife, Grace Black Reeves; daughters, Bridget Brown (Chris) and Sharon Reagan (Dennis); son Tim Reeves (Anita Brank), six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Annalee Fowler of Fletcher and a brother, Robert Reeves of Louisiana. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Sam and Jim Reeves.

Graveside services will be Saturday, October 10 at 11:00 a.m. at Little Sandy United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Reeves will be taken to the residence at noon Friday where he will lie in repose.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Little Sandy United Methodist Cemetery Fund.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family and the on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Reposing
12:00 PM
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Little Sandy United Methodist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Groce Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved