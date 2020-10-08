Doyle B. Reeves
Leicester - Doyle B. Reeves, 75, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Reeves was born November 28, 1944, in Wilmington, NC, but had lived in Leicester for most of his life. He was a son of the late Wayne Reeves and Althea Lowe Brooks and was raised by his grandparents, the late Burnette and Noty Reeves. He had worked for American Enka, Leicester Supply and Magnavox, and most recently at the WNC Farmers Market.
He is survived by his wife, Grace Black Reeves; daughters, Bridget Brown (Chris) and Sharon Reagan (Dennis); son Tim Reeves (Anita Brank), six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Annalee Fowler of Fletcher and a brother, Robert Reeves of Louisiana. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Sam and Jim Reeves.
Graveside services will be Saturday, October 10 at 11:00 a.m. at Little Sandy United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Reeves will be taken to the residence at noon Friday where he will lie in repose.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Little Sandy United Methodist Cemetery Fund.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family and the on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com
.