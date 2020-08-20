Doyle C. Chandler
Doyle C. Chandler, age 80, of the Bald Creek Community, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. A native of Yancey County, he was the son of the late Woodrow and Pauline Shepherd Chandler. A daughter, Sandy Chandler, also preceded him in death. Doyle was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Doyle worked for Taylor Instruments for over 40 years as a tool and die maker. After his retirement, he enjoyed farming and being outdoors and especially enjoyed traveling with his wife, Christine.
Surviving is his loving wife of 38 years, Christine Gaddy Chandler; son, Gerald Chandler and wife, Renee, of Burnsville; step-daughter, Connie Honeycutt and husband, Jason, of Nebo; grandchildren: Jason Chandler and wife, Megan, Briana Rice and husband, Rev. Charlie Rice, Chase Martin, Adasha Doan and Danya Haney; step-grandchildren: Dalton and Aaron Honeycutt and 7 great-grandchildren. Numerous cousins and friends also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 23rd in Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Jim Bo Seaton and Rev. Davy Shelton will officiate. Burial will follow in the Gibbs Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Jason Chandler, Jason Honeycutt, Leon Watts, Jerry Gaddy, Jerry laws, Charlie Rice and Lyndon Worley. Honorary Pallbearer will be Lester Gaddy. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. prior to the services at the church.
The family would like to say a very special thank you to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge for the wonderful care to Doyle and to a very special friend, Kristi Staton, for all her love and care. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge at 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC 28777 or to Pleasant Valley Baptist Church C/O Jim Bo Seaton at 1394 Possum Trot Road, Burnsville, NC 28714. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.yanceyfuneralservice.com
