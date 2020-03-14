|
|
Doyle Grooms
Leicester - Doyle Manson Grooms, 76, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospital.
A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County, he was a son of the late Manson George Grooms and Mildred Louisa Webb Grooms. He was also preceded in death by his wife Emma Jean Grooms who passed away on March 22, 2014.
Mr. Grooms retired in 2011 from Ethan Allen, Inc. as a machinist following 37 years of service. He attended Community Chapel Baptist Church.
Surviving are his special friend and companion, Norma Southerland of Asheville; sisters: Melinda Dover and husband J. L. and Judy Grooms all of Asheville; brothers: George Grooms and wife Jeanette of Leicester, Don Grooms and wife Gail of Weaverville, Richard Grooms and David Grooms both of Leicester; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Community Chapel Baptist Church, 300 Newfound Road, Leicester, NC 28748, with Rev. Dean Rice and Don Freeman officiating. Burial will follow at Little Sandy United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6 till 8 PM at the Anders-Rice Funeral Home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020