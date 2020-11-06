Dr.Harold Schutte
Dr. Harold D. Schutte, aged 87, passed peacefully at home on November 3, 2020 with his wife of 64 years at his side. He received his M.D. degree from Loma Linda University School of Medicine in 1962, and interned at Mission Hospital. He practiced family medicine in Asheville for 3 years. He then entered a residency in pediatrics at the University of Tennessee and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Memphis, following which he returned to Asheville and practiced pediatrics for 40 years. Dr. Schutte was associated with MAHEC, and was Associate Clinical Professor of Pediatrics with UNC at Chapel Hill, and Assistant Professor of General Medicine at Duke University. He held many medical staff offices during his active practice, including Chairman of Pediatrics both at Mission and St. Joseph Hospitals. He also was a former Chief of Staff at Mission Hospital. Dr. Schutte was continually active in promoting improved quality of care for children, resulting in the co-founding of pediatric intensive care and neonatal intensive care units at Mission Hospital. After retiring from pediatrics Dr. Schutte became a state Medical Examiner assigned to Buncombe County for 10 years.
Dr. Schutte was cofounder, along with Dr. William Bryan, of Carolina Healthcare, a non- profit preventative medicine organization for 30 years.
He was an active member of the Asheville North Seventh-day Adventist Church, which he and the late Dr. William Brannon helped to establish.
He was the member of several charitable boards, including Industries for the Blind Solutions, Aston Park Health Care Center, Care Partners and other organizations. He served in the Army during the Korean War, and is survived by his wife, Margie Sabah Schutte, who was his helpmate, and his two children: his son, Dr. H. Del Schutte, Jr. of Sullivans Island, SC, his daughter, Anne Williams of Huntsville, AL, 2 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Arden Seventh-day Adventist Church on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Contributions may be made to the Asheville North SDA Church Building Fund or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Acknowledgements may be made at westerncarolinamortuary.com
.