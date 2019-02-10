Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dwight Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dwight L. Brooks Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dwight L. Brooks Sr. Obituary
Dwight L. Brooks, Sr.

Candler - Dwight Lamar Brooks, Sr., 76, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019, at his home in Candler.

A native of Buncombe County, Mr. Brooks was the son of the late Percy Overton and Lillian Mozelle Moody Brooks, and he was also preceded in death by a son, Dallas Brooks.

He retired after 42 years with Southern Railroad, where he was known by his friends there as "Big Daddy". He enjoyed hunting and fishing and he was a devoted family man and deeply loved his grandchildren, his niece and nephews, his great-nieces and nephews, his extended family, and his dog, Loki.

Surviving are his daughter, Tracy Brooks Warren (Keith); son, Dwight L. Brooks, Jr.; grandchildren, Tyler Pitts and Taylor Nye; and a sister, Linda Rathbone (Carlton).

A memorial service will be conducted by the Rev. Dennis Thurman at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home, and the family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Flowers will be appreciated or memorials may be made to the Buncombe County Humane Society

The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now