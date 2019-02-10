|
Dwight L. Brooks, Sr.
Candler - Dwight Lamar Brooks, Sr., 76, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019, at his home in Candler.
A native of Buncombe County, Mr. Brooks was the son of the late Percy Overton and Lillian Mozelle Moody Brooks, and he was also preceded in death by a son, Dallas Brooks.
He retired after 42 years with Southern Railroad, where he was known by his friends there as "Big Daddy". He enjoyed hunting and fishing and he was a devoted family man and deeply loved his grandchildren, his niece and nephews, his great-nieces and nephews, his extended family, and his dog, Loki.
Surviving are his daughter, Tracy Brooks Warren (Keith); son, Dwight L. Brooks, Jr.; grandchildren, Tyler Pitts and Taylor Nye; and a sister, Linda Rathbone (Carlton).
A memorial service will be conducted by the Rev. Dennis Thurman at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home, and the family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Flowers will be appreciated or memorials may be made to the Buncombe County Humane Society
The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 10, 2019