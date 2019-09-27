|
|
Rev. Dwight Ray Rhodes
Hendersonville - Rev. Dwight Ray Rhodes, 62, of Hendersonville went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the John F. Keever Solace Center following a brief illness. He was a son of the late Rev. Albert and Pauline Rhodes. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Kathy Rhodes Patterson.
Ray was an ordained Baptist Minister who loved going to church and preaching the word. He loved Bluegrass music, playing the banjo and a cold Coca Cola. Ray never met a stranger, always had a smile on his face and a contagious laugh to match. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by a brother, Jim Rhodes (Lisa) of Chattanooga, TN; nieces and nephews, Bridget Anders (Tim), Jill Kilby (Ronnie), Trent Rhodes (Toni), Courtney Rhodes, Emma Grace Marshall, Hunter Marshall, Tatum Rhodes and Harrison Kilby. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Tracy Grove Baptist Church. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home from 6-8pm. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. To offer online condolences please visit www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 27, 2019