Earl Allen Brown
Earl Allen Brown

Mars Hill - Earl Allen Brown, age 82 passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Memorial Mission Hospital. He is the son of the late Sewell and Violet Johnson Brown. Mr. Brown was a US Army Veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Hackney Brown; step-sons, Stephen Dewayne Edwards and James Wesley Edwards; sister, Betty Redmon; brothers, Ray and Wayne Brown and several nieces and nephews.

The family will hold a service at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org








Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
