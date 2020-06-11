Earl Austin
Earl Austin

Leicester - Earl Austin, 78, went to be with his Heavenly Father on June 11th after a period of declining health.

He was a native of Prices Creek in Yancey County.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jeter and Clara McPeters Austin; brothers, Coy, Roy and Robert; sisters, Bonnie, Eloise, Marie and Louise and daughter, Myra Anne Austin.

Earl grew up singing gospel music beginning with The Austin Family Quartet. Later, he would become part of the trio known as the "Joyful Notes" with Homer & Margaret Thurman. He also sang with the "Singing Samaritans" which included Margaret & Nancy Tiller and Pat Harris. He loved to sing and used his talent to serve the Lord for many years.

He was a member & Deacon at Pole Creek Baptist Church and most recently became a member of Trinity Baptist Church.

Earl retired from Hajoca Corporation in 2007 after 44 years.

He is survived by the love of his life for 58 years, Marilee Allison Austin; his son, Tracy and wife Jennifer; four grandchildren; brother, Rev. Charles Austin and wife Sonja of Newland and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private memorial services will be held.

The family would like to thank the CarePartners Hospice Staff for the wonderful care provided to our "Poppy".

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: American Heart Association, PO Box 840692 Dallas, TX 75284-0692.

To sign Mr. Austin's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
