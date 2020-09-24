Dr. Earl Lester Shook, Jr
Savannah, GA - Dr. Earl Lester Shook, Jr., 96, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2020 following a brief stay in hospice in Savannah, Georgia.
Earl was born in March 1924 in Barberton, Ohio to Earl L. Shook, Sr. and Lois Myers Shook. In 1942, he graduated from Barberton High School and went to Ohio State University, intent on becoming a commercial artist. He enlisted in the US Army a year later and after basic training, he trained as a medical orderly, witnessing the second ever injection of penicillin. His many Army postings across the western states triggered a fascination with America's geographical diversity which he would later share with his family while exploring nearly all of the national parks. With the urging of his former commanding officer and benefit of the GI Bill, Earl returned to OSU to pursue pre-medicine studies.
Earl graduated from New York Medical College in 1952. During his internship at Wayne County General Hospital at Eloise, Michigan, he met and married the love of his life, Margaret Marie Baldwin. They returned to NYC, where Earl completed a year of Internal Medicine at Sloan Kettering and ultimately returned to Eloise to complete his urology residency.
While traveling through Western North Carolina, the couple fell in love with Asheville as the ideal community to build a practice and raise a family. Upon his arrival in 1958, Earl set up his practice while introducing a prostate surgical procedure he had perfected to the local urologic community. Shortly thereafter he formed Victoria Urological Associates of Asheville, where he practiced as senior partner until 1989. He then taught urology residents from Duke University at the VA Hospital in Oteen for 6 years before retiring from full-time practice in 1995 at the age of 71. He continued as an attending physician well into his late seventies.
Earl loved people and made friends everywhere he went. Those who had the opportunity to know him were better off for having done so. His passions for golf and wildlife photography kept him active and healthy well into his senior years. His love of woodworking and drawing not only nurtured his artistic ability but also provided each of his loved ones with relevant treasures to cherish.
In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by his brother Gerald L. Shook of Gambier, Ohio and his loving wife of 65 years, Margaret Marie Baldwin Shook. Surviving are his children: Dr. Thomas Earl Shook (Elizabeth), of Savannah, Georgia; William Jeffrey Shook, of Laguna Beach, California; Claudia Kaye Chennells of Cape Town, South Africa; John Dwight Shook (Suzanne) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Courtney L. Chennells, Christopher J. Shook, Thomas E. Shook, Jr. (Caitlin), Dr. Laura J. Shook, William J. Chennells, Taylor E. Shook, Andrew G. Shook and Emily E. Shook.
He was a long-time member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church of Asheville, N.C. A memorial service in celebration of Earl's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make any memorials in his name to the charity of your choice
.