Earl McEntire
Asheville - Earl "Earl Doc" McEntire, 85, of 17 Fieldcrest Circle, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at his residence.
A native of Rutherfordton, NC he had resided in Asheville most of his life. He was the son of the late Rev. Aaron A. McEntire and Mattie Morgan McEntire. He was also preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers.
Mr. McEntire was a U.S. Air Force Korean War Veteran and a graduate of Clemson University. He retired in 1990 from the N.C. Department of Transportation having served his last four years as the Chief Engineer for the state and received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award presented by the Governor of NC.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Helen Earley McEntire of the home; daughter, Tamara McEntire Bunce and husband William of Durham; granddaughter, Averie Bunce of Raleigh; and grandson, Jacob Bunce of Durham.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Ronnie Owen officiating. Burial will follow in the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 till 10:30 AM Thursday at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 200 Mt. Carmel Road, Asheville, NC 28806.
Anders-Rice Funeral Home is assisting the McEntire family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 28, 2019