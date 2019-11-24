|
|
Earl Norman Connor, Sr.
Alexander - Earl Norman Connor, Sr., born Aug. 23rd, 1933 to Daisy Roberts Connor and Vance Connor in Madison County NC, found eternal peace on Nov. 23rd 2019. After losing his mother at the tender age of 10, he quickly realized he had to grow up and find true love again. He met and married Teresa Robena Chandler on Feb. 2nd 1951 and married her 20 days later on Feb, 22nd. He graduating from Marshall High School and she from Walnut High School, they would have celebrated 69 years of marriage soon. He served in the Korean War as a Naval Corpsman and moved to MI following his discharge with his wife and three children. His career followed starting out as an accounting clerk with USG in Detroit, MI retiring after 34 years in Chicago as Manager Capital Spending, World Wide Operations. This was accomplished by working full time and attending Davenport University, Detroit at night to earn his accounting and business administration degree, graduating Summa Cum Laude in 1967.
While traveling out to the suburbs of Chicago by train, he worked on his theology degree from Liberty University. He believed he was called to teach, not preach, and served as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher for 15 years after returning back to his home state in 1989. He loved the Lord first and foremost and his soft voice was thunderous. Kind, gentle and loving to all that knew him, he especially loved sports, particularly baseball.
Left to cherish his memory are his: wife, Robena; daughters, Mary "Kay" Dover (Harry) of Asheville and Ginny Rentmeester (Pat) of Marshall; son, Earl Jr. (Kathie) of Clio, MI; sisters, Nellie Blythe of Ft. Myers, FL and Shirley Roberts (Darrell) of Marshall; sisters-in-law, Irma Worley, Lucy Chandler and Gayle Chandler; brother-in-law, Warren Chandler (Bonnie); seven grandchildren; Stephanie Schneck Jencen (John), Timothy Schneck (Paige), Thomas Schneck, MaryAnne Rentmeester Hyder (Keith), Trisha Rentmeester Shepherd (Rusty), Earl Norman Connor, III (Dena), Jenny Lee Martineau (Ken); 13 great, grandsons and one great, granddaughter (how about that ballteam?)
He was also preceded in death by: brothers, James Bert Connor and George Harold Connor; sister-in-law, Frances Connor Rothrock and sons-in-law, John Schneck, Jr. and Larry Morgan.
Funeral services for Mr. Connor will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27th, in the Chapel of Madison Funeral Services, conducted by Ray Bailey and Mack Case. Burial will follow in the Ashelawn Gardens of Memory.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Please omit flowers due to family allergies.
The family extends a special "thank you" to the staff of Elderberry Nursing Home, Marshall, NC.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2019