|
|
Easton Wayne Boone
Fairview - Easton Wayne Boone, age 5, of Fairview, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his home. He was born on May 30, 2014 in Buncombe County. Easton was homeschooled and loved monster trucks, fire trucks and police cars. He attended Swannanoa First Baptist Church.
Easton is survived by his father, Tyler Boone of Fairview; his grandparents, Myron and Tara Boone of Fairview whom he was loved dearly and resided with his whole life; his great grandparents, Jerry and Carolyn Boone of Swannanoa; his great-great grandmother, Lois Wernicke of Swannanoa; his great aunts, Shannon Strickland of Greenville, SC and Christine Lucas of Black Mountain, NC; his aunt, Ashlynn Boone of Fairview who was like a second mother to him; his uncle, Hunter Boone of Swannanoa; his great-great aunt, Doris Moore of Swannanoa; his cousins, Makenzie Furman of Nashville, TN, Montana Furman of Greenville, TN, Mia Jae Furman of Greenville, SC, Brooklyn Stanley, Hannah Stanley and Brantley Woodburry, all of Black Mountain; his half-sister, Remington "Remi" Brockmeier of Swannanoa; his adopted grandfather, Charlie West of Fairview; and his birth mother, Emerald Young.
A funeral service will be held at 3pm, Friday, March 13, 2020 at Swannanoa First Baptist Church. Rev. David MacEachern, Rev. Merritt Taylor and Rev. Dr. Jeff Dowdy will be officiating. Burial will follow the service at Green Hills Cemetery in Asheville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Penland Family Funeral Home - C/O Easton Boone at 125 South Avenue, Swannanoa, NC 28778 to help with Easton's funeral expenses or bring toys to the funeral for the family to donate to needy children in West Virginia. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Boone Family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020