Ec (Buddy) Stephenson

EC (Buddy) Stephenson

Rockingham, NC - EC (Buddy) Stephenson, 74, of Rockingham, NC, passed away September 9, 2019 at CarePartners Hospice in Asheville, NC.

Buddy is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Cornelia Davidson Stephenson; and wife, Peggy P. Stephenson.

He is survived by his sisters, Margaret Enloe of Roswell, GA and Norma McIntosh (Thomas) of Swannanoa, NC; nieces, Nancy Mills (Dennis) of Marion, NC and Emily Stewart of WV; nephews, Stephen, David and Gerald Enloe of GA; great nephew, Nicholas Mills (Ashley) of Marion, NC; and longtime friends in Matthews and Rockingham, NC.

After retirement, Buddy regularly volunteered at the VA in Salisbury.

A private graveside service was held at Piney Grove Cemetery in Swannanoa, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Piney Grove Cemetery, PO Box 216, Swannanoa, NC 28778.

Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 12, 2019
