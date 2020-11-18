1/1
Eddie Arnold Clark
1944 - 2020
Eddie Arnold Clark

Leicester - Eddie Arnold Clark, 76, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020.

Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, Letch and Haddie Clark, brothers Paul and Tom, and sisters Maude King, Gladys King and Glada King.

Eddie was a lifelong resident of the Leicester area and a 1962 graduate of Leicester High School. Eddie was involved with the Erwin and Leicester Youth Leagues for more than 40 years. He was a baseball umpire and attended several Southeastern games and World Series Youth games.

He was an avid golfer and loved to play several times a week with his golfing buddies and loved to watch golf on tv. He was a NASCAR fan and an all around sports fan both of college and professional leagues.

He was a member of the Teamsters Local 61 and retired from ABF Freight Systems in 2000. He loved to be around his family and friends, and loved spending time with his grandkids and dog Coal.

Eddie is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Joyce; son, Eddie, Jr.; daughter, Karen Redmon (Dean); grandchildren, Jake and Anna Clark, and Derek Lamb; brother, Bill Clark; special nephew, Billy (Bub) Clark (Connie); and several nieces and nephews, and a very special Poodle dog, Coal.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at Grace United Methodist Church, Newfound Rd., Leicester, NC. The Rev. Billy Clark will officiate. Pallbearers will be family and friends. The family will meet and greet friends after the service. Masks are preferred.

The family would like to thank the staff on 4th Floor ICU Mission Hospital for their loving care and support of Eddie.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
