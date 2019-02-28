Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Eddie Linton Cummings Jr. Obituary
Eddie Linton Cummings, Jr.

Belmont - Eddie Linton Cummings, Jr., age 76, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Gaston Memorial Hospital, now named CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, NC. He was born on December 24, 1942 in Buncombe County to the late Linton and Vera Metcalf Cummings.

Eddie graduated from Lee Edwards High School in 1960, spent 4 years in the United States Air Force and was then a North Carolina State Trooper who worked highway patrol in both the Asheville and Charlotte areas for 25 years. He was also a member of Grace Baptist Church in West Asheville.

Along with his parents, Eddie was also predeceased by his sister, Polly Ann McMahan. He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Cummings Dillard of Belmont, NC; his brother, Rick Cummings (Helen) of Asheville, NC; his brother-in-law, Dickie McMahan of Lake Norman, NC; his niece; his four nephews and his two grandchildren, Courtney Dillard of Fort Mills, SC and Cameron Cummings of Mt. Holly, NC.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, March 2, 2019 in the Penland Family Funeral Home chapel. The Rev. Dr. Jeff Dowdy will be officiating. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Cummings Family. The online memorial register is available at :

www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 28, 2019
