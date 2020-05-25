Services
Resources
Edgar Eugene "Gene" Strickland Iii Obituary
Edgar Eugene "Gene" Strickland, III

Asheville - Edgar Eugene "Gene" Strickland, III, 73, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the John F. Keever Solace Center in Asheville.

A native of Jackson County, NC, Gene is preceded in death by his parents, Edgar Eugene Strickland II and Ellen Cabe Strickland. He was a Ministerial Servant at the Jehovah's Witness West Congregation for 33 years. Gene was the owner of Strick's Cycle Shop for 38 years. He taught at Asheville Highschool for 2 years, was an Eagle Scout, and a member of the Civil Air Patrol. Gene loved motorcycles, machining, guitars, and herbal plants.

Surviving Gene is his wife, Mary Strickland, of Asheville, NC.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 25 to May 27, 2020
