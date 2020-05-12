|
Edgar Ferrell
Edgar Ferrell departed this life on May 7, 2020, yet his presence, love, wisdom, humor and compassion remain with his family and friends. He died in much the same way he lived: peaceful and reflecting the love of his savior Jesus Christ. Mr. Ferrell spent his life touching the hearts of all who knew him through his personal integrity and through his ministries as pastor and chaplain for almost sixty years.
Mr. Ferrell began his journey in Durham, North Carolina on December 21, 1923, the son of Edgar and Sally Bet Ferrell. Following high school, he enlisted and served three years in the U.S. Army and the Air Force during World War II. He is a graduate of Mars Hill College, Wake Forest University and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. During his seminary days, he served as associate pastor of his home church, Yates, and then First Baptist Church of Durham. He held two pastorates in Virginia: Oak Level Church in Bassett and Mount Pleasant in Roanoke. His most lengthy pastorate was at First Baptist Black Mountain, which he pastored for twenty-two years. Upon retirement, he was named Pastor Emeritus. Mr. Ferrell's retirement ministries included eight years as chaplain at the VA Medical Center in Asheville and sixteen years as chaplain at Western N.C. Baptist Retirement Home, also of Asheville.
Mr. Ferrell held numerous positions of responsibility in Baptist denominational life, both on the local and state levels, and received many honors and recognitions for his work. He was a trustee Emeritus of Wake Forest University. Wherever he lived, Mr. Ferrell became involved in local and civic matters, serving on various committees and agencies. Upon his retirement at FBC in Black Mountain, the town manager proclaimed an "Edgar Ferrell Day". He was invited to give the opening prayer for a session of Congress in Washington, D.C. In 1989, Mr. and Mrs. Ferrell joined First Baptist Church of Asheville where they continued their life-long church involvement by serving on numerous committees and ministries through the church's caring and outreach organizations.
Mr. Ferrell is survived by his wife Betty Styles Ferrell and their two children Laura Wright and son-in-law Tony of Australia and Greg Ferrell of Georgia; two granddaughters, Muriel Wright Jerde and Husband Chris and Ashley Wright; six great-grandchildren Sonny, Prax, Robinson, Athalia, Kaia and Kristian. In addition to his immediate family, he leaves behind his beloved relatives in Georgia, North and South Carolina and Tennessee
A memorial service celebrating Mr. Ferrell's life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 656, Black Mountain, NC 28711, or to the .
Arrangements entrusted to Spring Hill Funeral Home & Cemetery, 5110 Gallatin Road, Nashville, TN 37216.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 12 to May 13, 2020