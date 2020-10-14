Edgar Wade Netherton
Candler - Edgar Wade Netherton, 91 of Candler peacefully went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was a son of the late Charlie and Elva Netherton. He was also preceded in death by all his siblings; two children, Michael and Oleta; and two grandchildren.
Edgar had a heart full of love, and an unforgettable singing voice with a dancing personality.
Surviving him is his loving wife of 70 years, Ruby Farmer Netherton; daughters, Rebecca and Kristie; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who brought him great joy.
Per his request there will be no services. The family asks that you rejoice in his reunion and celebrate his life with your family and friends.
