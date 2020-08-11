1/1
Edgar Willis
Edgar Willis

Mars Hill - Edgar Alvin Willis, 88, of the Upper Laurel community, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Madison County and the son of the late Joseph and Bertha English Willis. In addition to his parents, Edgar is preceded in death by his wife, Marie Lewis Willis; sister, Alda Cody; and brothers, Wayne, Lee, Perry, and Arnold Willis. He was a carpenter who helped build many houses in Western North Carolina and during the winter months worked as a tax preparer. Edgar was a 1952 graduate of Mars Hill High School and enjoyed catching up with classmates at their reunions.

He is survived by his daughter, Ronda Hensley (Wayne); son, Rodney Willis; grandchildren, Anna Garrett (Mitchell) and Andy Hensley; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 12pm Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Upper Laurel Baptist Church, where he was a lifelong member. Reverends Cline Junior Hensley and Paul Hensley will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
