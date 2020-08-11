Edith Dockery
Clyde - Edith Haney Dockery, age 83, moved to her heavenly home on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Silver Bluff Village.
She was the daughter of the late John William and Lillie Rice Haney and was a lifelong resident of Haywood County. Edith graduated from Waynesville Township High School and at the age of sixty-two earned a degree in Early Childhood Education from Haywood Community College. She worked for 22 years in Child Care, first at St. John's Learning Center and after retirement, at Luv-N-Stuff Daycare. Edith was a member of Maggie Valley United Methodist Church.
She loved her four children, three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren and was extremely proud of all of them. Edith enjoyed sewing in her earlier years and recently reading, working puzzles and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a great-grandchild, Kaida Grace Yoshie Hall; six sisters, Marjorie Haney. Stella Crisp, Viola Wyatt, Velda McDonald, Carrie Mosteller and Mary Jane Wainright; and three brothers, Paul Haney, John Haney, Jr. and James "Sonny" Haney, Sr.
Edith is survived by her husband and childhood sweetheart, Willard Dockery, of Clyde; three daughters, Lisa McClure (Larry), of Pickens, South Carolina, Meredith Jones (George), of Holly Ridge, North Carolina and Patsy Mintz (Charles), of Canton, North Carolina; son, Michael Jenkins (Nancy), of Seneca, South Carolina; step-son, Pete Dockery (Nancy), of Goodview, Virginia; three grandchildren, Preston Hall (Jenna), of Mililani, Hawaii, Casey Jones, of Jacksonville, North Carolina and Dustin Henline, of Taylors, South Carolina; four great-grandchildren, James and Jeanette Hall, of Liberty, South Carolina, Riley Mae Gabler, of Jacksonville, North Carolina and Kaizen Lawrence Fujio Hall, of Mililani, Hawaii; several nieces and nephews; and the father of her children, Roy Jenkins, of Waynesville.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in the Waynesville chapel of Wells Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Garrett-Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Services will also be live streamed and may be accessed through Edith's obituary on the Wells Funeral Homes website.
Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The care of Mrs. Dockery has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com