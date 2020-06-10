Edith Lancaster Mussler
Edith ("Edie") Lancaster Mussler passed away peacefully in Wilmington, Delaware on May 28, 2020, at the age of 89 from complications of COVID 19. Born in Naples, North Carolina on October 25, 1930, her parents were Oren Wilson Lancaster (from Spartanburg County, SC) and Lucy Lancaster née Brittain (from Henderson County, NC). Edie grew up in the mountains of western North Carolina and graduated from Maryville College in East Tennessee. She began her career as a schoolteacher in Atlanta, where she met her first husband (B. Forrest Clayton). They had three children and moved between Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey and South Carolina. Upon her separation from Forrest in 1963, she and her children settled in the suburbs of Atlanta, where she taught elementary school in the DeKalb County School System for over 30 years. In 1991, she married Walter G. Mussler, and they moved to northern Georgia, where they enjoyed homes on Lake Hartwell (Lavonia) and Clarkesville. In every place she lived, Edie was an active member of the Presbyterian church. She was a devoted mother and had a love for music, animals, church and family, all of which she passed on to her children and grandchildren. Edie especially enjoyed singing hymns and had several dogs throughout her life that brought her tremendous joy. She also enjoyed watercolor painting, hiking, flowers, square dancing and traveling. She will be lovingly remembered for her bright smile, sense of humor, kindness, generosity and resilience.
Edie is predeceased by her parents, her sister Alma Lancaster Grubbs, and her husband Walt. She is survived by her children and their spouses who mourn her death and give thanks for her life: David Clayton (Julie George), Randy Clayton (Tim Rodden) and Carole Turlington (Jack Turlington). Also mourning her death are her grandchildren: Stephanie Clayton, Joelle Clayton and Hannah Clayton. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews: Jeff Grubbs, Cyndi Horvath, Scott Grubbs, Tim Grubbs and Amy Moore.
The family is grateful for the compassionate care Edie received at Parkview Nursing and Rehab (Wilmington, DE), Clary Care Center (Toccoa, GA) and The Oaks at Scenic View (Baldwin, GA).
A memorial service will be held electronically via Zoom on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 11:00 am. Please contact a family member for information on how to join the service virtually. Messages of condolence may be sent to: mccreryandharra.com
Edith ("Edie") Lancaster Mussler passed away peacefully in Wilmington, Delaware on May 28, 2020, at the age of 89 from complications of COVID 19. Born in Naples, North Carolina on October 25, 1930, her parents were Oren Wilson Lancaster (from Spartanburg County, SC) and Lucy Lancaster née Brittain (from Henderson County, NC). Edie grew up in the mountains of western North Carolina and graduated from Maryville College in East Tennessee. She began her career as a schoolteacher in Atlanta, where she met her first husband (B. Forrest Clayton). They had three children and moved between Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey and South Carolina. Upon her separation from Forrest in 1963, she and her children settled in the suburbs of Atlanta, where she taught elementary school in the DeKalb County School System for over 30 years. In 1991, she married Walter G. Mussler, and they moved to northern Georgia, where they enjoyed homes on Lake Hartwell (Lavonia) and Clarkesville. In every place she lived, Edie was an active member of the Presbyterian church. She was a devoted mother and had a love for music, animals, church and family, all of which she passed on to her children and grandchildren. Edie especially enjoyed singing hymns and had several dogs throughout her life that brought her tremendous joy. She also enjoyed watercolor painting, hiking, flowers, square dancing and traveling. She will be lovingly remembered for her bright smile, sense of humor, kindness, generosity and resilience.
Edie is predeceased by her parents, her sister Alma Lancaster Grubbs, and her husband Walt. She is survived by her children and their spouses who mourn her death and give thanks for her life: David Clayton (Julie George), Randy Clayton (Tim Rodden) and Carole Turlington (Jack Turlington). Also mourning her death are her grandchildren: Stephanie Clayton, Joelle Clayton and Hannah Clayton. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews: Jeff Grubbs, Cyndi Horvath, Scott Grubbs, Tim Grubbs and Amy Moore.
The family is grateful for the compassionate care Edie received at Parkview Nursing and Rehab (Wilmington, DE), Clary Care Center (Toccoa, GA) and The Oaks at Scenic View (Baldwin, GA).
A memorial service will be held electronically via Zoom on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 11:00 am. Please contact a family member for information on how to join the service virtually. Messages of condolence may be sent to: mccreryandharra.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.