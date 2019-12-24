Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Sawyer Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith Sawyer Brown Obituary
Edith Sawyer Brown

Mars Hill - Edith Sawyer Brown, 90, of Mars Hill, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Stokley Sawyer and Grace Buckner Landers and a lifelong resident of Madison County. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brown is preceded in death by her husband, George Brown; and brother, Willard Sawyer.

She is survived by her daughter Pam Luther (Rick); brother, Luther Sawyer; and five nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2pm Friday, December 27, 2019, at Gabriels Creek Baptist Church, of which she was lifelong member. Reverend Gary Coates will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

The family would like to thank the staffs of Madison Health and Rehabilitation and John F. Keever Solace Center for their wonderful care.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -