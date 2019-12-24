|
|
Edith Sawyer Brown
Mars Hill - Edith Sawyer Brown, 90, of Mars Hill, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Stokley Sawyer and Grace Buckner Landers and a lifelong resident of Madison County. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brown is preceded in death by her husband, George Brown; and brother, Willard Sawyer.
She is survived by her daughter Pam Luther (Rick); brother, Luther Sawyer; and five nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2pm Friday, December 27, 2019, at Gabriels Creek Baptist Church, of which she was lifelong member. Reverend Gary Coates will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Madison Health and Rehabilitation and John F. Keever Solace Center for their wonderful care.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019