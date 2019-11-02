|
|
Edna Buckner Mull
Alexander - Edna Buckner Mull, age 84, of Alexander, died Friday, November 1, 2019.
Edna was born July 10, 1935 in Buncombe County to the late Roy L. and Hazel Rice Buckner; she was a resident of Buncombe County all of her life. She was a graduate of Biltmore High School. Edna retired from Buncombe County Schools and was the co-owner of Mulls Supermarket from 1982 - 1993. She was an avid clogger with several area teams, teaching and dancing, and was a member of Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Max Mull who died in 2007 and her sisters, Beatrice DeBruhl, and Jane Ponder.
Surviving are her daughter, Kim Mull and husband Jeff Ford; sons, Stan Mull, Ken Mull and wife Tanya, and Dale Mull and wife Leanne; sisters, Pauline Hunter, and JoAnn Snyder and husband Ronnie; brother, Larry J. Buckner and wife Joanie; grandchildren, Jake, Morgan, Jonathan, Ashley, Sarah, Max and Bekka, and great granddaughter Julianna.
Her memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 5th, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Father Alexander "Bucky" Hanks will officiate.
The family will greet friends following the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date in West Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made here: (https://www.paypal.me/golfergirl), or you can send a check made out to NB Hawk Club, P.O. Box 2272, Weaverville NC 28787. PLEASE make reference to "Edna Mull Fund" on the memo line at the bottom of your check. Edna was a longtime supporter of North Buncombe athletics and the Weaverville community. All monies donated will be given to North Buncombe Athletics.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Mull's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019