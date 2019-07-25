Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Mountain View Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Parham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Evelyn Parham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna Evelyn Parham Obituary
Edna Evelyn Parham

Leicester - Edna Evelyn Parham, 98, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

A native of Buncombe Co., Evelyn was a daughter of the late Eddie and Martha Etta Brookshire Parham. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Arnold Parham; sisters, Lillie Hunt and Myrtle Viola Parham; and nephew, Eddie Hunt.

Ms. Parham was proud of her work in Washington, D.C., with the FBI in their fingerprinting division. She later retired from the Asheville Citizen-Times advertising department.

Evelyn loved to garden, bird watch, travel and dance. She was full of life, joy, mischief and adventure. She was an excellent storyteller and a blessing to all who knew her.

Ms. Parham is survived by her niece, Sharon Hunt; great-nephew, Ethan Hunt; close cousins, JoAnn Cole and Clydene Buckner, and a number of other cousins; and neighbor and dear friend, Shelley Baldwin.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Mountain View Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Douglas Love officiating.

Her family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Groce Funeral Home, Patton Avenue.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Manna Food Bank https://donate.mannafoodbank.org/ or to the Salvation Army https://www.salvationarmyusa.org.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now