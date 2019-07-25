|
Edna Evelyn Parham
Leicester - Edna Evelyn Parham, 98, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
A native of Buncombe Co., Evelyn was a daughter of the late Eddie and Martha Etta Brookshire Parham. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Arnold Parham; sisters, Lillie Hunt and Myrtle Viola Parham; and nephew, Eddie Hunt.
Ms. Parham was proud of her work in Washington, D.C., with the FBI in their fingerprinting division. She later retired from the Asheville Citizen-Times advertising department.
Evelyn loved to garden, bird watch, travel and dance. She was full of life, joy, mischief and adventure. She was an excellent storyteller and a blessing to all who knew her.
Ms. Parham is survived by her niece, Sharon Hunt; great-nephew, Ethan Hunt; close cousins, JoAnn Cole and Clydene Buckner, and a number of other cousins; and neighbor and dear friend, Shelley Baldwin.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Mountain View Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Douglas Love officiating.
Her family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Groce Funeral Home, Patton Avenue.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Manna Food Bank https://donate.mannafoodbank.org/ or to the Salvation Army https://www.salvationarmyusa.org.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 25, 2019