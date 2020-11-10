Edna Gelene Jennings King
Leicester - Edna Gelene Jennings King, 86, of Leicester, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at Mission Hospital.
A native of Buncombe Co., Edna was a daughter of the late Raymond and Frances Eleanor Davis Jennings. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Green King, two daughters, Sharon King and Wanda Stines; and a son, Ricky King.
Mrs. King was a member of Jones Valley Baptist Church, and she was retired from Vanderbilt Shirt Co.
Surviving are her daughter, Linda Sue Lee (Joe Vescovi); son, Larry "Butch" King (Jean); brother, Arlo Jennings (Arlene); son-in-law, Gilbert Stines; 16 grandchildren; and a number of great and great-great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at Green Hills Cemetery, with Rev. Ervin Nash officiating.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
.